 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Assessing The State Of The Labor Market
CME Group  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
April 12, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Assessing The State Of The Labor Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AT-A-GLANCE
  • The state of the labor market, wages and inflation has fueled a dramatic change in investors’ outlook for Fed rates
  • The U.S. economy has recovered more than 90% of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic

Will the booming U.S. employment market fuel higher wages, higher inflation and higher interest rates? 

The Department of Labor’s March establishment survey, based on data gathered from businesses, showed that American employers added back nearly half a million jobs and are now just 1.5 million jobs below peak employment.

nonfarm

The separate household survey showed that the U.S. added back nearly 750,000 jobs in March and that the unemployment rate fell from 3.8% to 3.6%, close to a 50-year low.  For the first week of April, jobless claims came in at just 166,000, the lowest level since 1968 when the job market was less than half its current size.


qrcode_12.png

Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!

household survey

And the JOLTS survey shows that employers are looking to add 11.7 million new workers.  But how are they going find 11.7 million new workers when the economy is within 1.5 million jobs of being at full employment?  The answer might be to entice workers with higher wages.  Average hourly earnings rose by 5.6% in the year ending in March, the fastest rate in decades, and wages might grow even more quickly as employers compete over scarce workers.  But even those strong wage gains are falling short of inflation which is running at close to 8%.

jolts

The state of the labor market, wages and inflation has fueled a dramatic change in investors’ outlook for Fed rates.  As recently as six months ago, traders didn’t price even one Fed rate hike during the coming year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.  Now the tool suggests traders expect rate hikes in increments of 50 bps, and that the Fed might raise rates to over 3% in 2023. 

fed fund

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentEconomics Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com