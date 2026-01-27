Melania Trump Will Ring NYSE Opening Bell Tomorrow To 'Celebrate' Amazon Documentary Release: First Lady-Themed Memecoin Pops 42% In 2026

First Lady Melania Trump will ring the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell on Wednesday to celebrate the release of her upcoming documentary, even as her official cryptocurrency makes waves in the market.

Melania’s Story On Celluloid

The NYSE announced this in an X post, sharing a teaser of the documentary titled “MELANIA” by Amazon MGM Studios. The documentary will premiere at the Kennedy Center on Jan. 30 before becoming available on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary chronicles her life as First Lady and her relationship with President Donald Trump. Earlier on Monday, Trump himself promoted the movie, calling it a "Must Watch."

Melania Coin Outshines Major Cryptos

While we need to wait until Jan. 30 for the documentary’s review, it has already ignited major hype, setting the Official Melania (CRYPTO: MELANIA) coin to a great start to the year.

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based memecoin has popped 42% year-to-date, surpassing not only the heavyweights such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), but also the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin linked to the president.

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Official Melania +42.62% $0.1646 Official Trump -0.81% $4.76

MELANIA endured a staggering 99% decline in 2025, erasing nearly all value from its post-launch highs. At its peak, it amassed a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, which stood at only $160 million as of this writing.

The MELANIA meme coin website maintains a disclaimer, stating, "Melania Memes are intended for collecting and entertainment purposes only. They are not financial instruments or investments."

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

Image via Shutterstock/ Evan El-Amin