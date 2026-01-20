Did Scott Bessent Give Away The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plan In Davos?

Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the World Economic Forum in Davos have reignited speculation around a formal U.S. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reserve, driving a sharp jump in Polymarket betting odds.

U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plans Gain Momentum After Bessent's Davos Remarks

Speaking at Davos, Bessent reiterated that the U.S. government's crypto strategy has shifted toward making America the most attractive jurisdiction for digital assets and innovation.

"We want to be the best regulatory regime for digital assets and creativity to spark innovation," he said.

According to journalist and host Christine Lee, Bessent also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to a strategic Bitcoin reserve, outlining a clear policy sequence: first halt the sale of seized crypto assets, then add forfeited Bitcoin to a national digital asset reserve once legal processes are complete.

"The policy of this government is to add seized bitcoin to our digital asset reserve after the damages are done," Bessent stated.

The remarks reinforce President Donald Trump's stance on crypto.

An executive order signed in March 2025 specified that Bitcoin in the reserve would initially come from criminal and civil asset forfeitures and, crucially, that BTC deposited into the reserve cannot be sold.

Polymarket Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Odds Surge

Polymarket data shows traders rapidly repricing the odds of a U.S. National Bitcoin Reserve becoming reality.

The probability of such a reserve being established before 2027 has climbed to 35%, up from just 23% in early January.

The U.S. crypto reserve is estimated to be worth between $17 billion and $20 billion, positioning the country among the world's largest sovereign Bitcoin holders.

Nearly half of these holdings reportedly stem from the recovery of assets tied to the 2022 Bitfinex hack, underscoring how law enforcement seizures have become a key source of government-owned BTC.

Taken together, Bessent's comments and rising prediction-market odds suggest growing confidence that the U.S. is moving closer to formalizing Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset rather than treating it as something to be routinely liquidated.

Image: Shutterstock