DOGE Foundation Unveils 'Such' Payment App But Dogecoin Drops 4%

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down 4%over the past 24 hours, despite the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm launching a new payments app called “Such” designed to make DOGE practical for everyday commerce.

The “Such” App Targets Real-World Payments

House of Doge and merger partner Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TBH) unveiled “Such,” a mobile app designed to make Dogecoin payments practical for everyday commerce.

The app launches with three core features: a self-custodial wallet for managing DOGE, a real-time transaction feed showing where coins are moving, and “Hustles”—merchant tools letting small businesses accept Dogecoin payments.

“We want to enable anyone to start their hustle with Dogecoin through the Such app,” said Timothy Stebbing, CTO of House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Director.

“We’re planning to enable anyone to start selling their hustle in as few clicks as possible,” he added.

A team of 20 developers in Melbourne, Australia began building the app in March 2025 using open-source technology from the Dogecoin Foundation.

The goal: reduce friction on both sides of transactions by helping holders spend DOGE easily while giving merchants a practical way to accept it.

From Meme To Merchant Ecosystem

Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO of Brag House, described the app as bridging the gap between social communities and real economic activity.

The platform aims to let users turn their engagement with Dogecoin into actual earning opportunities, treating the cryptocurrency as a functioning payment system rather than just a speculative asset.

Brag House sees this as democratizing access to commerce through digital tools that convert community participation into economic value.

House of Doge is developing additional features beyond the initial launch, though details remain undisclosed.

The Timing Problem: DOGE Breaks Critical Support

Despite the utility news, DOGE crashed through $0.1215—the December low that held multiple tests over the past six weeks.

The breakdown confirms the failure of the descending channel that’s compressed DOGE since September’s $0.27 peak.

The token has now collapsed 54% from that high with no technical support visible until $0.10-0.11.

Additionally, DOGE trades below every moving average: 20-day at $0.13636, 50-day at $0.14107, 100-day at $0.15606, and 200-day at $0.17603. The SAR indicator sits at $0.14796 as overhead resistance.

For the utility narrative to matter, DOGE needs to reclaim $0.1215 immediately and hold $0.12 as a floor.

Otherwise, the next stop is likely $0.10-0.11 regardless of how promising the “Such” app might be for future adoption.

Image: Shutterstock