Polymarket And Parcl Partner To Launch Real Estate Prediction Markets With Daily Housing Price Indices

Polymarket has teamed up with real estate data platform Parcl to launch prediction markets on U.S. home prices using daily housing indices as settlement data.

Traders Can Now Bet On Home Prices Like Stocks

The markets settle against Parcl’s daily housing price indices, which track real-time price movements across major U.S. metros, a press release on Monday announced.

Traders can take positions on whether a city’s index finishes above or below a certain threshold over a month, quarter, or year.

Housing represents the world’s largest asset class, but retail traders have been locked out of expressing directional views without massive capital, long closing timelines, or exposure to individual property risk.

The new markets strip away that complexity.

Trevor Bacon, CEO of Parcl, positioned real estate as the next major category for prediction markets alongside politics and macro events.

He called Parcl the “source of truth” for real estate pricing data.

Why This Matters For Traders

Polymarket’s real estate markets offer pure price exposure with defined timeframes and transparent settlement—similar to how traders gained directional access to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) through derivatives without holding the underlying asset.

If you think Phoenix home prices are topping out this quarter, you can express that view directly instead of shorting homebuilders or REITs.

Each market links to a Parcl resolution page showing the final settlement value, historical context, and index methodology.

Matthew Modabber, CMO of Polymarket, said the partnership works because Parcl’s data removes settlement disputes that plague traditional bets.

Rollout Starts With High-Liquidity Cities

Parcl and Polymarket will roll out the first set of real estate prediction markets in phases, starting with a curated list of high-liquidity cities.

Additional metros and index-based market types will be added based on user demand.

The teams will also collaborate on standardized market templates and tooling that make it easier to create markets with consistent terms, dates, and resolution references.

Polymarket will list and operate the markets, while Parcl will provide independent index data and settlement reference values designed for transparent verification.

Image: Shutterstock