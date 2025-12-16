Bitcoin To Make New Highs In 2026 As Cycle Theory Breaks, Grayscale Says

Grayscale expects 2026 to mark a major structural turning point for crypto, driven by rising macro demand for alternative stores of value and long-awaited regulatory clarity.

What Happened: In its 2026 Digital Asset Outlook, Grayscale said these forces could accelerate institutional adoption, deepen integration with traditional finance, and lift valuations.

The report's key highlights include:

Bitcoin to New Highs in H1 2026: Grayscale expects Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to surpass its prior all-time high in the first half of 2026, pushing back against the traditional four-year cycle narrative.

Grayscale expects (CRYPTO: BTC) to surpass its prior all-time high in the first half of 2026, pushing back against the traditional four-year cycle narrative. End of the Four-Year Cycle: With institutional capital replacing retail-driven speculation, price action is becoming more stable and less boom-bust.

With institutional capital replacing retail-driven speculation, price action is becoming more stable and less boom-bust. Bipartisan U.S. Crypto Legislation: A crypto market structure bill is expected to pass in 2026, enabling regulated trading of digital asset securities and closer TradFi integration.

A crypto market structure bill is expected to pass in 2026, enabling regulated trading of digital asset securities and closer TradFi integration. Institutional Adoption Still Early: Less than 0.5% of U.S. advised wealth is allocated to crypto today. Spot ETFs are expected to remain the primary on-ramp for institutions.

Less than 0.5% of U.S. advised wealth is allocated to crypto today. Spot ETFs are expected to remain the primary on-ramp for institutions. Macro Tailwinds: Rising debt and fiat debasement risks are boosting demand for scarce assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Rising debt and fiat debasement risks are boosting demand for scarce assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ETF Expansion: More crypto ETFs are expected, including staking-enabled products where regulations allow.

More crypto ETFs are expected, including staking-enabled products where regulations allow. Selective Winners: Institutional capital will favor assets with clear use cases, sustainable revenue, and regulatory-ready structures.

Also Read: Bitcoin’s Decline Is Bear Market Evidence, Not A Dip: 10x Research

Why It Matters: Grayscale argues that while the outlook for fiat currencies is increasingly uncertain, Bitcoin's supply is fully transparent, with the 20 million BTC set to be mined in March 2026.

Scarce, programmable digital money systems like Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are likely to see rising demand as fiat risks grow.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock