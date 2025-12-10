DOGE & SHIB Can't Keep Up With This Meme Coin Staging A 400% Rally In 2026

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are down 3% on Wednesday, but traders say a newer memecoin is flashing the only real bullish setup left in the sector, with its chart signaling a potential 400% breakout in 2026.

DOGE Holds Support But Trend Still Points Lower

DOGE Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

Dogecoin trades near $0.145 and remains capped under a descending trendline that has acted as resistance since October.

The structure keeps upside momentum limited, with buyers repeatedly failing to close above that ceiling.

The Supertrend indicator stays red, reflecting seller control.

Price has not reclaimed the $0.165 area, which remains the first level DOGE must clear to shift sentiment.

Support between $0.135 and $0.128 has held multiple times, but losing that zone may expose deeper levels near $0.127 and $0.12.

Volume concentration in the lower band shows both sides active, though sellers currently carry more weight.

SHIB Tries To Rebound But EMAs Block Progress

SHIB Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Shiba Inu trades around $0.00000855 and is attempting to build a base above a support block that has repeatedly stopped declines.

A break of the blue downtrend line is a positive early sign, though SHIB remains below the 20-, 50- and 100-day EMAs, which act as firm overhead resistance.

Bollinger Bands show price lifting from the lower band, signalling slowing downside pressure, but not yet a trend reversal.

SHIB needs a breakout above $0.00000908 and $0.00000919 for buyers to gain control.

If price loses the $0.00000777 to $0.0000081 support block, the chart opens room toward the next demand area near $0.0000072.

Fartcoin's Chart Builds A 400% Breakout Foundation

Fartcoin Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Fartcoin's (CRYPTO: FARTCOIN) structure stands out against the weakness in DOGE and SHIB.

Price has pushed above the 20- and 50-day EMAs for the first time since September while pressing directly into a multi-month downtrend that has rejected every prior rally.

Compression is extremely tight, and selling volume has faded across the last several weeks.

Whale flow data reinforces the shift.

More than $30 million in net inflows entered Fartcoin over the past month, absorbing supply at the $0.26 to $0.34 accumulation block.

That footprint indicates large wallets positioning for higher levels rather than short-term trades, creating a base that has held cleanly on the chart.

The decisive level is the descending red trendline that has capped all rallies since August.

A daily close above it opens an air pocket toward the $0.6 zone, where the next liquidity cluster sits.

With limited resistance above and EMAs now positioned beneath price, the structure aligns with a potential rally towards $1.4.

Parabolic SAR confirms a trend shift as each dip forms higher.

For short-term, the 100-day EMA near $0.49 is no longer acting as resistance and is flattening, indicating early-stage momentum rotation.

Image: Shutterstock