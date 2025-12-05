Cardano Crashes 7%, Solana 5% — XRP Is Next If This Support Breaks

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) slipped 2% on Friday as Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) extended their declines, with each chart now approaching critical technical levels that could determine short-term direction.

Solana Drops 5% As Downtrend Remains Firm

SOL Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

Solana fell about 5% and remains capped beneath a steep downtrend line that has rejected every attempt at recovery.

The latest bounce faded at the trendline and the 20-day EMA near $140, reinforcing this area as the first major barrier.

A dense band of Fibonacci resistance between $141 and $153 has repeatedly stopped upside attempts.

Until Solana clears this zone, rallies are likely to fade rather than trigger sustained momentum.

RSI near 41 shows cooling momentum without signs of exhaustion, consistent with a slow-bleed environment.

If selling continues, price could revisit the earlier base at $122–$121, where buyers stepped in during the previous downturn.

If bulls regain control, the next targets sit at $163 and $173 after clearing the trendline.

Cardano Slides 7% And Tests Major Multi-Month Support

ADA Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Cardano declined almost 7% as the chart continues to track a clean downtrend that has been intact since October.

Every attempt to break the trendline has failed, and each bounce has weakened, highlighting fading demand.

Price is testing a heavy support cluster at $0.38–$0.41, an area that anchored several consolidation phases earlier this year.

Buyers are reacting, but momentum remains soft and confidence limited.

The most important reference on the chart is the 2-Year MA Multiplier, which is currently sitting well above price and has turned flat.

Unless ADA breaks its trendline convincingly, sellers are likely to treat each rebound as an exit opportunity.

On the upside, the first levels to watch are $0.43 and $0.48.

Above the trendline, the next zone sits near $0.60.

If support gives way, downside risk extends toward $0.32, the last major accumulation area on the chart.

XRP Compresses Inside A Large Triangle As Sellers Hold Control

Price Prediction for XRP (Source: TradingView)

The token is trading inside a broad descending triangle, with lower highs reflecting consistent rejection from a trendline that stretches back to July.

Each rebound has lost momentum sooner than the last, underscoring persistent selling pressure at the top of the structure.

The most important level on the chart is rising support near $1.94.

Buyers have defended this line several times, turning it into a key reference point for sentiment.

A break below it would mark a major shift and remove one of the last structural supports in the pattern.

XRP also remains pinned beneath the Supertrend at $2.41, the first ceiling bulls need to reclaim before any strength narrative becomes credible.

The Parabolic SAR has flipped bearish again, with signals printing above price and momentum still favoring sellers.

Compression is reaching its final stage as the triangle approaches its late-December to early-January apex.

A close above $2.41 opens a path toward $2.90, while a breakdown from the rising base exposes $1.75 to $1.60.

Broader sentiment remains weak, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down about 4.5% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) lower by almost 4%, reinforcing a risk-off backdrop that limits follow-through on altcoin rebounds

