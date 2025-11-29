Binance Founder CZ Reveals 'Perfect Time' To Buy and Sell Bitcoin: 'Sell When There Is Maximum Greed, and Buy When There Is Maximum Fear'

In the midst of market volatility, Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, has shared his perspective on the best times to trade Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , sparking a lively debate within the crypto community.

What Happened: In a post on X, Zhao, also known as CZ, proposed that the secret to maximizing profits in Bitcoin’s erratic cycles is to sell when the market’s greed is at its zenith, and buy when fear is at its peak.

Significantly, CZ’s advice comes at a time when Bitcoin’s sentiment indicators are oscillating wildly between extremes.

A number of commentators have concurred with CZ’s viewpoint, stressing that traders should closely monitor rather than emotionally respond to market conditions.

The recent Fear & Greed Index chart indicates market greed surging during price rallies, while fear sharply increases during significant pullbacks.

They argue that this principle should be applied across all reliable cryptocurrencies to maximize returns.

Why It Matters: The advice from CZ comes at a critical time when Bitcoin’s market sentiment indicators are experiencing extreme fluctuations. His perspective on trading during times of market greed and fear resonates with the broader crypto community’s emphasis on rational decision-making.

This approach, if applied consistently across all reliable cryptocurrencies, could potentially maximize returns for traders.

The ongoing discussions around CZ’s advice highlight the importance of strategic trading in the volatile crypto market.

Image: Shutterstock/Koshiro K