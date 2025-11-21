ADA Down 42% In A Month As Technical Problems Hit Cardano Blockchain

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has plunged 42% this month and technical problems added stress to a market already bleeding record ADA outflows.

Older Nodes Stall As Updated Versions Keep Chain Moving

A number of Cardano node operators reported that their systems stopped producing blocks because they were running older software.

That led to social posts claiming the Cardano network had gone down.

Operators running the newer version said the chain was still working normally. The issue only affected people who had not updated their nodes.

This caused some brief confusion, but ADA itself did not shut down.

ADA Breaks Multi-Month Structure As Trendline Fails

Cardano Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

ADA has been in a steady decline and slipped to about $0.40 after breaking several key support levels.

Sellers have stayed in control all month, and buyers have not stepped in with any strength.

The next major zone sits between $0.36 and $0.32.

This is where Cardano found support during past downturns, and traders are watching to see if it can stabilize there.

ADA trades well below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, all aligned in a bearish stack.

Every bounce in recent weeks stalled at the declining 20-day EMA, showing continued seller dominance.

RSI sits near 24, reflecting oversold conditions without confirming reversal behavior.

Outflows Spike To Highest Level Of November

ADA Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

On-chain flow data shows roughly $18.5 million in outflows on Nov. 21, marking ADA's worst outflow day of the month.

Until outflows ease and buying returns, ADA's recovery chances remain limited.

Cardano spent most of 2025 trading inside predictable structures and now the chart is breaking in ways it hasn't since the 2023.

Now, the $0.36–$0.32 region may become the first real test of whether long-term capital still believes in Cardano's structural story.

