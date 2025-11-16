Anthony Scaramucci and His Son Invest in Trump Family's Bitcoin Venture, Despite Political Rift

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and his son AJ Scaramucci have invested in a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) venture co-founded by Eric Trump and backed by Donald Trump Jr.

What Happened: Solari Capital, an investment firm founded by AJ Scaramucci, spearheaded a $220 million funding round in July for the Bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin.

The Scaramuccis told Fortune that the investment was made prior to American Bitcoin becoming a public entity through a reverse merger in September.

AJ’s firm contributed over $100 million, with Anthony also making a personal investment of an undisclosed amount.

Also Read: Bitcoin Could Plunge 40% Before Hitting $500K, Warns Anthony Scaramucci

Other notable investors in the round included life coach Tony Robbins, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, investor Grant Cardone, and entrepreneur Peter Diamandis.

Despite Anthony’s past criticisms of President Trump and his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Scaramuccis have shown faith in the potential of American Bitcoin.

Why It Matters: The Scaramuccis’ investment in American Bitcoin is significant, given their long-standing advocacy for cryptocurrency and belief in Bitcoin’s future. “Bitcoin transcends politics,” AJ stated to the outlet.

This move underscores their commitment to the potential of Bitcoin, irrespective of their political differences with the Trump family.

Read Next

Eric Trump Highlights China's Influence on Crypto Industry, Calls It a ‘Hell of a Power' in Crypto