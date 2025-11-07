Dogecoin Up 12% In 24 Hours: The Start Of The DOGE Comeback?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up over 12% over the past 24 hours, as buyers defended a key demand zone and halted a multi-day losing streak.

Buyers Defend Long-Term Support Zone

DOGE Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows that Dogecoin remains trapped below a descending trendline stretching from the early-October highs.

Every attempt to reclaim major EMAs has failed so far.

These EMA's, clustered between $0.185 and $0.214, form a thick resistance ceiling that price must break to confirm a trend reversal.

Despite today's rebound, sellers have controlled most rallies over the past month.

Each short-term bounce into the moving averages met heavy selling, sending DOGE back to the $0.150–$0.158 liquidity band that has acted as accumulation support since May.

Losing that zone would expose lower levels near $0.140, where demand reappeared in previous corrections.

Short-Term Momentum Turns Positive

DOGE Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

On the 1-hour chart, momentum has started to shift in favor of buyers.

The Supertrend indicator flipped bullish, while the RSI climbed into overbought territory near 70, showing renewed strength.

Fast-moving traders are targeting the descending trendline near $0.185, aiming for the first meaningful test of resistance since October.

A confirmed breakout above that level could trigger a rotation toward $0.20, the next major psychological barrier.

DOGE Exchange Flows Reveal Strength Of Long Term Holders

DOGE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

On-chain data from CoinGlass shows persistent negative spot netflows, including –$10.95 million today.

That means more coins are leaving exchanges than entering, which often reduces liquidity and signals longer-term holding.

In strong uptrends, the opposite usually occurs as traders move tokens onto exchanges to sell into strength.

Key Levels To Watch

Holding $0.158 keeps the accumulation structure intact and supports a continued rebound.

A breakout above $0.185 would confirm trend reversal and open the path to $0.20.

Failure to hold $0.158 would shift focus toward $0.140, where prior support last emerged.

Heading into the weekend, Dogecoin faces a binary setup: either a breakout through the descending trendline or another slide back to its demand zone.

