Dogecoin Up 12% In 24 Hours: The Start Of The DOGE Comeback?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up over 12% over the past 24 hours, as buyers defended a key demand zone and halted a multi-day losing streak.
Buyers Defend Long-Term Support Zone
DOGE Price Action (Source: TradingView)
The daily chart shows that Dogecoin remains trapped below a descending trendline stretching from the early-October highs.
Every attempt to reclaim major EMAs has failed so far.
These EMA's, clustered between $0.185 and $0.214, form a thick resistance ceiling that price must break to confirm a trend reversal.
Despite today's rebound, sellers have controlled most rallies over the past month.
Each short-term bounce into the moving averages met heavy selling, sending DOGE back to the $0.150–$0.158 liquidity band that has acted as accumulation support since May.
Losing that zone would expose lower levels near $0.140, where demand reappeared in previous corrections.
Short-Term Momentum Turns Positive
DOGE Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)
On the 1-hour chart, momentum has started to shift in favor of buyers.
The Supertrend indicator flipped bullish, while the RSI climbed into overbought territory near 70, showing renewed strength.
Fast-moving traders are targeting the descending trendline near $0.185, aiming for the first meaningful test of resistance since October.
A confirmed breakout above that level could trigger a rotation toward $0.20, the next major psychological barrier.
DOGE Exchange Flows Reveal Strength Of Long Term Holders
DOGE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)
On-chain data from CoinGlass shows persistent negative spot netflows, including –$10.95 million today.
That means more coins are leaving exchanges than entering, which often reduces liquidity and signals longer-term holding.
In strong uptrends, the opposite usually occurs as traders move tokens onto exchanges to sell into strength.
Key Levels To Watch
Holding $0.158 keeps the accumulation structure intact and supports a continued rebound.
A breakout above $0.185 would confirm trend reversal and open the path to $0.20.
Failure to hold $0.158 would shift focus toward $0.140, where prior support last emerged.
Heading into the weekend, Dogecoin faces a binary setup: either a breakout through the descending trendline or another slide back to its demand zone.
