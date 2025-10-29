These DOGE, SHIB Bearish Patterns Show A 25% Crash Could Be Coming

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are flashing bearish continuation setups as both meme tokens lose grip on critical Fibonacci levels, leaving traders vulnerable to a deeper pullback.

Why $0.17 Could Be The Next Stop For DOGE Traders

DOGE Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Dogecoin trades near $0.195, sitting directly at the neckline of its symmetrical triangle structure with downside pressure building.

On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has failed to hold the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement ($0.1964) and remains capped under the 50-EMA at $0.1979.

A decisive close below these levels could accelerate losses toward the 0.236 retracement ($0.1787), a critical support that doubles as both a structural and psychological base.

The RSI near 45 highlights waning momentum, suggesting another downward leg before oversold conditions develop.

Repeated rejections near the 100-EMA ($0.2023) and the sustained descending trendline confirm persistent selling control.

DOGE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Meanwhile, Coinglass data shows $14.5 million in net outflows as of Oct. 29, extending a months-long trend of liquidity leaving DOGE markets.

Unless buyers reclaim $0.21 with conviction, the setup points toward a capitulation move into the $0.17–$0.15 range, aligning with the triangle's measured move and prior consolidation base.

Will SHIB Crash Toward $0.0000085 Support?

SHIB Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Shiba Inu trades near $0.0000103, trapped inside a narrowing symmetrical triangle that has compressed since mid-October.

The token continues to face resistance below its 50-EMA ($0.00001026) and descending trendline from October highs — a zone tested three times without success.

Support at the 0.382 Fib retracement ($0.00001022) is showing cracks, and a break below could expose the 0.236 level ($0.00000956).

If bearish momentum accelerates, the triangle's measured move projects toward $0.0000085, near the October base.

Volume has thinned, while the supertrend indicator continues to flash red resistance overhead, keeping pressure tilted to the downside.

Unless SHIB can close decisively above $0.0000110–$0.0000113, the path of least resistance remains lower.

Why It Matters

The meme coin market still commands more than $57 billion in value, yet the latest chart shows market cap falling even as daily volumes rise 14%.

That divergence signals rotation, not new inflows, leaving DOGE and SHIB exposed to deeper liquidity stress.

If both tokens confirm breakdowns from their Fibonacci levels, it won't just be isolated losses — it could send ripples across the entire meme sector.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock