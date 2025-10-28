Why Is Hyperscale Data Stock Gaining Today?

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (AMEX:GPUS) jumped in premarket trading on Tuesday as investors reacted to fresh details about its Bitcoin strategy and expanding GPU cloud efforts.

Bitcoin Strategy

The company said its Bitcoin treasury, including current holdings and cash set aside for future purchases, reached about $68.8 million as of Oct. 26, 2025.

That figure equals roughly half of its market cap. Leaders reiterated their long-term plan to increase Bitcoin reserves until the total matches the company's valuation.

Holdings And Purchases

Its mining subsidiary, Sentinum, held 194.5513 Bitcoin on Oct. 26. Roughly 36 coins came from in-house mining and the rest came from open-market buying.

Hyperscale Data spent about $4.6 million on Bitcoin during the previous week. Executives said the drop in Bitcoin’s price created an opportunity to accumulate more at a lower average cost.

Cash Allocation

The company also reserved $46.5 million in cash for ongoing purchases. That capital will be deployed gradually under a dollar-cost averaging plan. Some weeks may see heavier buying than others, depending on price swings and internal planning.

Leaders said investors should judge the program over multiple weeks instead of daily moves.

Mining Infrastructure

Executives say the company's mining fleet will play a larger role in growing its digital assets.

Hyperscale Data recently added more than 2,000 Bitmain S21+ mining units and confirmed another order for 1,000 machines. Those units are among the most efficient in the industry and are designed to cut energy usage.

GPU Cloud Platform

Meanwhile, shares accelerated in after-hours trading on Monday, following confirmation that Hyperscale Data plans to launch an on-demand NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPU cloud platform from its Michigan facility.

The service will give customers access to NVIDIA H100, B200 and B300 chips for high-performance tasks. Leaders aim to run Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence computing at the same location.

Weekly Transparency Plan

Hyperscale Data intends to publish weekly updates every Tuesday showing total Bitcoin holdings.

Executives said open-market buys and self-mined coins are both key to reaching the company's $100 million digital asset treasury goal.

Price Action: GPUS shares are trading higher by 28.39% to $0.6400 at last check on Tuesday.

