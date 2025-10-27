Cramer Warns We're 'Flying Blind' On Nvidia In China — While Wall Street Rides The Reopening Trade

Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) China puzzle just got louder and more consequential. Jim Cramer warned investors they're "flying blind" on how Chinese commerce and opaque policy moves will affect Nvidia stock.

Yet markets have shrugged, rallying on hopes that a Trump-era pivot to reopen limited chip sales to China materially reboots Nvidia's revenue runway.

Policy pivot: From Bans To Conditional Reopenings

After months of export controls and headline risk, U.S. policy has shifted: the administration authorized a path to resume limited shipments of Nvidia's H20-class chips to China as part of a negotiated package — a move that involved unusual revenue-sharing mechanics and raised political and legal debate.

Traders treated that pivot as a de-risking event that could restore a major market for Nvidia.

Markets Are Already Pricing A Brighter China Outlook

Global markets rallied on signs of U.S.–China trade optimism this week — Japan's Nikkei breached 50,000 as investors priced in a thaw and a potential normalization of cross-border AI trade.

Nvidia popped on the news, with bulls arguing that demand in China remains substantial despite political noise.

Cramer's Caution: Opaque Commerce Means Risk

Cramer's blunt takeaway — that Chinese commercial flows "seem to favor the NVDA/AMD market" but leave investors effectively "flying blind" — is a timely risk-flag.

Policy reversals, ad-hoc licensing rules and tightened Chinese customs checks create short-term execution risk and headline-driven volatility.

Why Bulls Think The Reopening Matters More Than The Noise

The bear case hinges on policy unpredictability; the bull case rests on raw demand.

Multiple reporting threads show Chinese cloud and AI buyers still chasing Nvidia's performance lead, suggesting a reopening—even with strings attached—translates into real bookings and shipment cadence if licences clear.

That potential revenue upside is why many traders are treating policy headlines as a catalyst, not a death knell.

Near term: Cramer's "flying blind" warning is real — expect volatility whenever trade and export headlines flash. Medium term: if the U.S.–China trade thaw holds and export licences translate into sustained H20/AI GPU shipments, Nvidia's growth narrative (data-center AI demand + China volume) stays intact.

Photo: Shutterstock