Bitcoin Dips Below $115,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Consolidate Weekend Gains

Bitcoin has fallen below $115,000 after profit-taking, with total crypto liquidations reaching $269.35 million while Bitcoin's dominance held steady at 59%.

Spot ETF flows reflected ongoing optimism, with Bitcoin ETFs attracting $149.3 million in net inflows and Ethereum ETFs adding $133.9 million on Monday.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identified $111,160 as a key support and $117,630 as the resistance to clear for bullish continuation.

Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin holding firm after its breakout and expects an uptrend to form later this week.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Ethereum's critical test at previous cycle highs — a breakout and hold could pave the way for new highs, while another rejection may dampen the broader bullish setup.

Crypto trader Jelle pointed out Solana's repeated defense of key support, maintaining a bullish outlook with a $600 target by year-end.

EtherNasyonal observed XRP consolidating between its 2017 and 2021 peaks in a long-term re-accumulation phase, suggesting the quiet period could precede a major parabolic move once the structure completes.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $114,516.34 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,113.67 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $200.04 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.65

The meme coin market cap mirrored the broader crypto pullback, slipping 1.7% over the past 24 hours to $65.1 billion. Despite the decline, PolitFi meme coins stood out with an 8.3% surge, while Solana-based meme coins showed resilience with only a modest 0.8% drop.

Crypto trader Mags suggested that Dogecoin may be preparing for a major move, as chart analyst Ali Martinez noted large DOGE whales offloading 500 million tokens over the past week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1998 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001029

