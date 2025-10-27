Trump-Backed USD1 DeFi Deal With Enso Sparks WLFI Breakout Toward $0.20

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) rose more than 6% Monday to trade near $0.1536 after Enso confirmed a partnership with USD1, the Trump-backed stablecoin now approaching a $3 billion market value.

Trump-Linked Stablecoin Expands Into Cross-Chain DeFi

Enso, a blockchain infrastructure provider, announced that USD1 will use its technology to deploy across multiple blockchains.

The integration allows USD1 to move through more than 250 protocols, giving traders access to deeper liquidity and faster transactions.

Founder Connor Howe said Enso's "shortcuts" are designed to make decentralized finance more efficient and attractive to major institutions.

He added that cross-chain access "enables liquidity and optimal pricing" for projects building on top of Enso.

World Liberty Financial, the issuer of USD1, is part of a broader crypto network backed by the Trump family.

The stablecoin launched in March and has quickly become one of the largest in circulation, supported by regulatory clarity following the Genius Act signed by President Trump in July.

That law gave stablecoins a formal legal footing in the United States and has accelerated capital inflows into the sector.

USD1 Nears $3 Billion Valuation

According to company data, USD1's total market value is now close to $3 billion, ranking it sixth among global stablecoins.

Roughly 70% of its liquidity remains on BNB Chain, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) accounting for another quarter.

The rest is distributed across Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Tron (CRYPTO: TRX), and Aptos (CRYPTO: APT).

Following the Enso partnership, USD1 will also appear on platforms such as Dolomite, enabling users to trade, lend, and transfer the token between chains.

Analysts at Keyrock and Bitso expect the stablecoin market to continue expanding, projecting that stablecoins could make up 12% of global payments by 2030.

The broader sector has already grown more than 50% this year to about $308 billion in value.

WLFI Technical Setup Turns Constructive

WLFI Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

WLFI has spent several weeks consolidating within a tightening triangle pattern and is now showing signs of a breakout.

The token broke above its descending trendline on Monday, with resistance seen near $0.1600, where the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) sits.

A confirmed close above this level could open a move toward $0.18 and $0.20, key supply zones from earlier in October.

If momentum continues, a broader recovery could extend to the $0.24–$0.26 region.

Support is well-defined at $0.1350, which aligns with the ascending triangle floor and the 20-day EMA.

Holding that base is critical for maintaining bullish structure.

A break below would expose $0.12 and weaken the current trend.

Indicators show improving demand, with the supertrend already turning positive and all major EMAs now stacked below price.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock