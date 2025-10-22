XRP Down 4%: Why $2.30 Is The Last Defense Before A Flush To $1.60

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 4% to $2.39 on Wednesday as traders brace for a potential breakdown below $2.30 — the final support before a deeper retracement that could erase months of gains.

Bearish Triangle Breakdown Threatens Further Losses

XRP Price Action (Source: TradingView)

XRP has broken below a long-term symmetrical triangle that had guided its range since mid-summer.

The token failed to recover the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages, now clustering between $2.55 and $2.72.

This rejection leaves momentum tilted lower, with repeated tests of the $2.30–$2.40 band signaling exhaustion among buyers.

The daily RSI sits at 38, confirming weak momentum and limited follow-through on rebounds.

Unless the RSI turns higher toward the neutral 50 level, oversold signals are unlikely to deliver a sustainable recovery.

Whale Activity Fades As Exchange Outflows Dominate

XRP Spot Inflow/Outflow Data (Source: Coinglass)

On-chain data from Coinglass shows persistent net outflows through October, indicating that investors are moving tokens back to exchanges rather than accumulating.

The most recent reading on Oct. 22 logged $7.43 million in outflows as XRP traded near $2.39.

The second half of October has been notably quiet, with no large inflow spikes to counter selling.

That absence of whale or institutional accumulation contrasts with the mid-summer period when inflows helped trigger relief rallies.

XRP Technical Levels To Watch

Immediate resistance is stacked near $2.55 at the 20-day EMA, followed by $2.61 at the 200-day EMA and $2.75 at the 50-day EMA.

Bulls need a decisive daily close above this cluster to shift near-term tone back toward neutral.

On the downside, $2.30 remains the final defense zone.

A confirmed breakdown below that base opens targets around $1.90 and $1.60, which align with liquidity gaps and the lower boundary of the broader chart structure.

