Bitcoin Steady At $108,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip On Wednesday

Bitcoin is holding near $108,000 as spot BTC ETFs recorded $477.2 million in net inflows and ETH ETFs added $141.7 million on Tuesday.

Total crypto liquidations stood at $657.37 million, impacting 164,822 traders.

Bitcoin To Start Running With Risk-On Appetite In Play

Ted Pillows noted BTC faced rejection near $113,500–$114,000 and is now testing the $108,000 support. A breach here could trigger a deeper correction toward $100,000.

Michael van de Poppe drew parallels with gold, pointing to its recent 8% single-day drop after months of strength, suggesting a potential capital rotation toward risk assets like Bitcoin. A softer CPI print and resolution to the U.S. government shutdown could further fuel a risk-on rally.

Galaxy highlighted Ethereum is mirroring its Q4 2020 pattern, undergoing a two-month pullback reminiscent of the $490 correction back then, now from $4,900.

XRP continues to consolidate within its green zone; if it follows the 2017 pattern, Galaxy predicts a healthy pause may precede a move toward new all-time highs.

Solana, after a 3,700% rally since December 2022, sits at a critical juncture: either extending to new highs or retracing toward $50, according to analyst Ali Martinez.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $107,981.68 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,818.26 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $185.08 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.39

The meme coin market cap fell 4.2% to $61.1 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Dogecoin Foundation announced on X that the Dogecoin Treasury will become a publicly traded stock in the coming weeks, marking a significant step toward mainstream adoption.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1908 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9913

