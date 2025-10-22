Bitcoin Steady At $108,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip On Wednesday

Bitcoin is holding near $108,000 as spot BTC ETFs recorded $477.2 million in net inflows and ETH ETFs added $141.7 million on Tuesday.
Total crypto liquidations stood at $657.37 million, impacting 164,822 traders.
Bitcoin To Start Running With Risk-On Appetite In Play
Ted Pillows noted BTC faced rejection near $113,500–$114,000 and is now testing the $108,000 support. A breach here could trigger a deeper correction toward $100,000.
Michael van de Poppe drew parallels with gold, pointing to its recent 8% single-day drop after months of strength, suggesting a potential capital rotation toward risk assets like Bitcoin. A softer CPI print and resolution to the U.S. government shutdown could further fuel a risk-on rally.
Galaxy highlighted Ethereum is mirroring its Q4 2020 pattern, undergoing a two-month pullback reminiscent of the $490 correction back then, now from $4,900.
XRP continues to consolidate within its green zone; if it follows the 2017 pattern, Galaxy predicts a healthy pause may precede a move toward new all-time highs.
Solana, after a 3,700% rally since December 2022, sits at a critical juncture: either extending to new highs or retracing toward $50, according to analyst Ali Martinez.
The meme coin market cap fell 4.2% to $61.1 billion, according to CoinGecko.
Dogecoin Foundation announced on X that the Dogecoin Treasury will become a publicly traded stock in the coming weeks, marking a significant step toward mainstream adoption.
