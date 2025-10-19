Weekend Round-Up: Ripple's $1 Billion Fundraise, Bitcoin's Bold Predictions And Crypto's Political Champions

The weekend was buzzing with significant developments in the cryptocurrency world. From Ripple Labs’ ambitious $1 billion fundraising initiative to bold Bitcoin predictions by Mexico’s third-richest person and a crypto-focused political agenda, the crypto space continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Ripple Labs Spearheads $1 Billion Fundraise

Blockchain firm Ripple Labs is reportedly leading a $1 billion fundraising effort to establish a treasury focused on XRP. The funds, to be raised via a special purpose acquisition company, will be transferred to a newly formed digital-asset treasury. Ripple Labs will also contribute some of its own XRP to the treasury.

Bitcoin To Outperform Gold, Predicts Mexico’s Third Richest Person

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexico’s third-richest person, has made a bold prediction that Bitcoin will increase by at least fourteen times and ultimately surpass gold in value. Salinas made this forecast in response to gold’s historic achievement of reaching a market capitalization of $30 trillion.

Tom Lee And Arthur Hayes Remain Bullish On Bitcoin, Ethereum

Tom Lee, chair of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc, and BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes have reiterated their bullish year-end targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum. They highlighted Bitcoin’s recent all-time highs and discussed the market dynamics in a recent episode of the Bankless podcast.

Peter Schiff Warns Of Imminent Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash

Veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff has warned of an impending collapse across the broader crypto market as Bitcoin broke to $106,000. Schiff noted that Bitcoin has lost 34% of its value relative to gold since its August all-time high, suggesting a potential deepening of the downtrend.

Donald Trump And Nigel Farage: The New Crypto Champions?

The race for crypto dominance has entered politics, with U.S. President Donald Trump and Reform U.K.'s leader Nigel Farage both pitching bold visions to make their nations the global hub for digital assets. Farage outlined plans to create a "state-owned Bitcoin reserve" and introduce a new crypto bill to cut capital gains tax and allow taxes to be paid in digital assets.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock