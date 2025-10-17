Cardano, XRP Down 9% 'Black Friday' But Ripple's $1B XRP Treasury Plans Give Bulls Hope

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 9% on Friday, while XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) performed marginally better with a 7% decline.

Ripple's billion-dollar digital asset treasury raise may be a factor as wider crypto markets reel from heavy liquidations.

ADA Price Crashes Through Support As $0.55 Target Looms

ADA Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

ADA fell to $0.61 after failing to defend its $0.74–$0.79 EMA cluster, breaking below the wedge structure that has guided price action through 2025.

The move marks a major test of the ascending trendline dating back to January.

A daily close below $0.62 would confirm a structural breakdown, exposing targets near $0.55 and $0.50, both prior liquidity zones.

Technical readings show momentum remains under bearish control, with all major EMAs stacked above current price.

The Supertrend line near $0.81 further reinforces resistance.

Bulls would need to reclaim $0.68–$0.70 quickly to shift sentiment, though current bias remains tilted toward further downside into November.

XRP Holds The Line At $2.20

XRP Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

After slipping to $2.18, XRP rebounded to $2.27, maintaining its long-term ascending trendline.

The pattern remains a symmetrical triangle, with support near $2.20 and resistance capped by a descending trendline from July's $3.20 high.

Decisive break below $2.20 could send XRP toward $2.00, while resistance between $2.64–$2.78—defined by the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, remains a barrier for bulls.

A close above $2.91 would confirm trend reversal and restore upward momentum.

Ripple's $1B Crypto Treasury Becomes Lifeline For XRP Investors

Ripple's new $1 billion digital-asset treasury (DAT) plan has provided a near-term anchor for XRP.

This initiative mirrors corporate accumulation strategies used by Strategy Inc. and Metaplanet, emphasizing long-term institutional exposure to blockchain assets.

The announcement coincides with heavy market liquidations, totaling nearly $19 billion across crypto this week, led by altcoin losses.

Ripple's effort, combined with its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, represents a coordinated push to deepen liquidity and expand XRP's role in institutional payments.

Outlook

The divergence between ADA and XRP highlights a split in market sentiment.

ADA price has entered clear bearish territory after breaching $0.62, while XRP continues to find footing above its structural support at $2.20.

If ADA fails to recover above $0.68, further losses toward $0.55 and $0.50 appear likely.

For XRP, sustained stability above $2.20 could allow consolidation, with the next bullish confirmation requiring a breakout over $2.78–$2.91.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock