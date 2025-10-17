Bitcoin,Price,Falling,Down,Concept,,Digital,Cryptocurrency,On,Red,Bar
October 17, 2025 7:42 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Plummets 5%, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tumble Over 6% As Crypto Liquidations Top $1 Billion

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin traded as low as $103,856 on Friday morning, with liquidations surging to $1.19 billion over the past 24 hours.

Spot BTC ETFs saw net outflows of $536.4 million on Thursday as ETH ETFs saw $56.9 million in net outflows.

Trader Notes:

Ted Pillows highlights that Bitcoin has solid buy orders between $100,000 and $104,000 on Binance. He expects bulls to defend this zone, and a retest could fill last week's wick, potentially creating a strong base for the next upward move.

StrongHedge points out that while current conditions differ from previous cycles, Bitcoin could follow a similar trajectory into Q1.

A gold top would add confluence to this scenario, but gold can remain elevated longer than anticipated.

They caution that if BTC falls back to the $70,000–$80,000 range, it could indicate a multi-year market downturn.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$105,971
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,779
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$181.16
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.28

The meme coin market cap fell 9.8% in the past 24 hours to $57.6 billion, according to CoinGecko. Solana-based meme coins led the losses with an 11.3% drop, followed by frog-themed and cat-themed coins, each down 10.7%.

Analyst Altcoin Gordon says that buying Dogecoin under $0.20 is a highly attractive, low-risk opportunity. He expects it to rally strongly once the broader market turns bullish, suggesting that missing this setup could be a costly error.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1793
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059539
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock



BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$105765.50-2.45%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1822-3.35%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3778.01-3.00%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000010-3.20%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$180.77-2.22%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.28-2.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved