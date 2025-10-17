Bitcoin Plummets 5%, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tumble Over 6% As Crypto Liquidations Top $1 Billion

Bitcoin traded as low as $103,856 on Friday morning, with liquidations surging to $1.19 billion over the past 24 hours.

Spot BTC ETFs saw net outflows of $536.4 million on Thursday as ETH ETFs saw $56.9 million in net outflows.

Ted Pillows highlights that Bitcoin has solid buy orders between $100,000 and $104,000 on Binance. He expects bulls to defend this zone, and a retest could fill last week's wick, potentially creating a strong base for the next upward move.

StrongHedge points out that while current conditions differ from previous cycles, Bitcoin could follow a similar trajectory into Q1.

A gold top would add confluence to this scenario, but gold can remain elevated longer than anticipated.

They caution that if BTC falls back to the $70,000–$80,000 range, it could indicate a multi-year market downturn.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $105,971 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,779 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $181.16 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.28

The meme coin market cap fell 9.8% in the past 24 hours to $57.6 billion, according to CoinGecko. Solana-based meme coins led the losses with an 11.3% drop, followed by frog-themed and cat-themed coins, each down 10.7%.

Analyst Altcoin Gordon says that buying Dogecoin under $0.20 is a highly attractive, low-risk opportunity. He expects it to rally strongly once the broader market turns bullish, suggesting that missing this setup could be a costly error.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1793 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9539

