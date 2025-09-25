Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Bleed As Hot Macro Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes: Analyst Says '90% Of The Correction Is Over'

Leading cryptocurrencies plunged alongside stocks on Thursday, as strong economic data dampened expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -3.11% $109,768.00 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-4.41% $3,941.99 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -4.83% $2.77 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -6.60% $196.94 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -5.31% $0.2271

Liquidations Top $1 Billion

Bitcoin dived below $109,000, worsening the downturn. The apex cryptocurrency’s trading volume jumped 55% in the last 24 hours, signaling high selling pressure.

Ethereum sank below $4,000 for the first time in six weeks, with volumes doubling in the 24-hour period.

Nearly $1.20 billion was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $1.08 billion

Bitcoin’s open interest fell 2.59% in the last 24 hours, but the number of Binance traders betting on the asset’s price rise rose dramatically, according to the Long/Short ratio.

The "Fear" sentiment intensified in the cryptocurrency market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Plasma (XPL) +53.94% $1.27 Concordium (CCD)

+4.66% $0.02030 Omni Network (OMNI) +3.87% $188.47





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.76 trillion, contracting by 3.48% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks In The Red, Bond Yields Pop

Stocks extended their losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.96 points, or 0.38%, to end at 45,947.32. The S&P 500 dipped 0.50% to finish at 6,604.72, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.50% at 22,384.70.

Stronger-than-expected economic data lowered expectations for Fed rate cuts and lifted bond yields.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 3.8% in the second quarter, up from a prior 3.3% estimate, while initial jobless claims fell by 14,000 to 218,000 in the week ending Sept. 21.

The benchmark 10-year treasury yield hit 4.2%. Meanwhile, the probability of a further 0.25% rate cut at the October meeting dropped sharply from 92% to 85.5%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bitcoin Headed Lower?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe expected Bitcoin to sink lower to $107,000 before rebounding.

"However, 90% of the correction is over. Good times are ahead," the analyst voiced optimism.

ZYN, another analyst on X, said Ethereum's dump to $3,800 is "highly likely to happen."

"After that, I’m expecting a bottom and reversal in the coming weeks," they predicted.

Photo Courtesy: OMG_Studio on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: