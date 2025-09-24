Elizabeth Warren Wants To Probe Trump's Crypto Czar And How David Sacks Is 'Overstaying' His 130-Day Term Limit: Another Example Of Corruption

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns on Tuesday over potential conflicts of interest involving the Trump administration’s Crypto & AI Czar, David Sacks.

Warren Sees Another Example Of ‘Trump Admin Corruption’

In an X post, Warren said that Sacks, appointed by President Donald Trump in December 2025, may be overstaying his term limit to continue “influencing” cryptocurrency policy.

“Donald Trump’s Crypto & AI Czar already has HUGE conflicts of interest,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “We’re launching an investigation into yet another example of possible Trump admin corruption.”



See Also: Elizabeth Warren Proposes A Ban On Credit Checks During The Hiring Process, While ‘The Trump Administration Tanks The Labor Market’

Warren And Lawmakers Seek Answers From Sacks

Warren and Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) led a group of lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), in launching an investigation into whether Sacks has exceeded the 130-day term limit for his role.

“If you have worked every calendar day since the presidential inauguration, your 130th day of work in this role was May 29, 2025, and if you have worked every business day, your 130th day was July 25, 2025,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Sacks.

A special government employee is anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period, as mandated by the Office of Government Ethics.

Sacks didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

A Trump Loyalist

Sacks, a renowned venture capitalist, was appointed as the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar by Trump in December of last year. His role was to guide policy in the critical areas of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency to make America the global leader in both emerging sectors.

Sacks actively endorsed Trump for the presidency and, along with fellow VC Chamath Palihapitiya, hosted a fundraiser at his residence, which ended up raising $12 million for Trump's campaign.

Before joining the Trump administration, he sold all his cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOLANA/USD due to government ethics rules.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: