Binance.US has announced the listing of Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin Mew MEW/USD.

M. Kyoko, Director of Mew, said in an interview with Benzinga the listing will “help the brand increase accessibility within the U.S. crypto market.”

The meme coin expects the partnership to “bring further global brand exposure as a leading meme coin in the regional U.S. market.”

Kyoko said that while tokenomics for Mew remain unchanged, there may be new incentives for holders, such as additional initiatives and rewards.

Since its launch in late March of 2024, the "cat in a dog's world" coin has walked the line of cultural relevance and “degen appeal”, following in the path of Pudgy Penguins and Bored Ape Yacht Club to turn digital property into broader appeal IP.

Following their ambitious roadmap, which included the recent mobile app integration with Solana's dApp Store, Mew is launching its "Mewrch" merchandise, including a collaboration with Merchant Studios in Los Angeles and with Atmos in Tokyo.

Mew said it has more than 60 confirmed launch partners for the Blind Boxes, including CoinGecko, DEXtools, and Pyth Network.

In what must be the most uncertain bull market that crypto has seen so far, Mew is making a play to become bigger than a coin with a mascot by relying on their IP to make the Mew a brand that can appeal to a larger market.

Image provided courtesy of Mew team.