Bitcoin Taps $117,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine On Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Cryptocurrency markets rallied on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve delivered its anticipated 25-basis point rate cut, lifting risk sentiment across digital assets

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,201.67 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,581.02 Solana SOL/USD $246.71 XRP XRP/USD $3.13 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2804 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001334

Coinglass data shows 107,269 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $400.85 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $51.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $1.9 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto Caeser said that Bitcoin reclaiming $117,000 could mark a successful breakout and pave the way to $120,000, though another rejection risks a move back to lower support.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted $118,000 as the critical level, a high-volume node and the top of the initial Powell rally after Jackson Hole's dovish talk. Holding above could quickly send BTC back to range highs.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted the TD Sequential on Ethereum's chart is flashing a sell signal after calling the bottom. He predicts a potential drop toward $4,570.

Altcoin Sherpa said Solana is pressing against the long-standing $250 resistance from 2021. A breakout could trigger strong upside momentum.

Dark Defender pointed out XRP's strong daily RSI, with resistance at $3.10 weakening, suggesting a possible breakout above $3.1097.

Scofield highlighted that Dogecoin is preparing for its next leg higher.

