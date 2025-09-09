Bitcoin Briefly Hits $113K As XRP Breaks $3, With Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallying – Bears Left Stunned

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin tapping the $113,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $112,640.24 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,346.21 Solana SOL/USD $217.50 XRP XRP/USD $3.00 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2410 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001303

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 192,263 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ 330.31 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $368.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $96.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle confirmed that Bitcoin locked in a hidden bullish divergence and bounced from key support, catching bears off guard and favoring further upside.

Daan Crypto Trades added that Bitcoin's two-week consolidation has built leverage on both sides, with major liquidation clusters sitting above $114,000 and below $109,000.

For Ethereum, More Crypto Online highlighted that ETH remains range-bound and underperforming relative to other majors as dominance continues to shrink.

Solana, meanwhile, could see a significant breakout after GalaxyBTC spotted a key pattern completion.

On XRP, trader Jackis pointed to sustained strength despite multiple ATH rejections. With three major accumulation zones compressing faster each cycle, he expects a continuation into price discovery by year-end if current levels hold.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged Dogecoin's upper channel boundary near $0.242 as the breakout level to watch. A decisive move above it could spark fresh upside momentum for the top meme coin.

