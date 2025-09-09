Bitcoin Briefly Hits $113K As XRP Breaks $3, With Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallying – Bears Left Stunned

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.3% higher at $3.92 trillion.
- Trader sees Bitcoin bouncing from key support with hidden bull divergence, while Dogecoin targets $0.242.
- Get the data-driven signals to profit from September volatility (for free) →
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin tapping the $113,000 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$112,640.24
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,346.21
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$217.50
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.00
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2410
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001303
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 192,263 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ 330.31 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $368.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $96.7 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle confirmed that Bitcoin locked in a hidden bullish divergence and bounced from key support, catching bears off guard and favoring further upside.
Daan Crypto Trades added that Bitcoin's two-week consolidation has built leverage on both sides, with major liquidation clusters sitting above $114,000 and below $109,000.
For Ethereum, More Crypto Online highlighted that ETH remains range-bound and underperforming relative to other majors as dominance continues to shrink.
Solana, meanwhile, could see a significant breakout after GalaxyBTC spotted a key pattern completion.
On XRP, trader Jackis pointed to sustained strength despite multiple ATH rejections. With three major accumulation zones compressing faster each cycle, he expects a continuation into price discovery by year-end if current levels hold.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged Dogecoin's upper channel boundary near $0.242 as the breakout level to watch. A decisive move above it could spark fresh upside momentum for the top meme coin.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.