Bitcoin Taps $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Creep Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday morning.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$111,886.84
EthereumETH/USD$4,320.35
SolanaSOL/USD$213.59
XRPXRP/USD$2.93
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2331
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001269

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 118,552 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $190.03 million.  

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Ted Pillows noted whales have sold about 100,000 BTC in the past month, marking their largest offload since Q1 2025 just before the tariff crash, sparking speculation they may have early insight into potential risks.

Still, trader CryptoUB argued that support remains too strong to justify a bearish stance, calling the price action a classic consolidation phase likely to resolve upward.

Ethereum held near $4,400 after climbing from $1,400 to $4,800 earlier this year.

Trader Crypto Caesar described the pullback as healthy consolidation, not a trend reversal, noting that unless $4,500 breaks decisively, ETH is still positioned for higher cycle targets.

He framed current levels as a good opportunity to DCA into strong projects.

XRP continued to attract attention, with CW pointing to the next major resistance at $3.00.

Altcoin Gordan went further, saying XRP's extended consolidation is setting up for an "inevitable" explosive move to $6.00.

Solana also attempted a breakout, with trader Jeremy noting that a confirmed flip of the $217 support could trigger a rapid rally toward $270.

Dogecoin rallied but drew cautionary signals. Analyst Ali Martinez flagged the TD Sequential flashing a sell signal, suggesting the meme coin could face a short-term retracement if support levels give way.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$112107.760.88%

Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.23362.13%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4316.600.26%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000131.92%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$214.313.85%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.942.14%
