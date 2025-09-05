XRP Ecosystem Expands To Harvard Hackathon With Flare And EasyA

The XRP XRP/USD ecosystem will gain visibility at Harvard University this month, where Flare, XRPL Commons, and EasyA will co-host a 36-hour hackathon focused on cross-chain development.

The event, set for September 20–21, is expected to draw 200 developers and a $35,000 prize pool.

Organizers say the hackathon will highlight how the XRP Ledger and Flare's interoperability protocols can support applications in decentralized finance, payments, and consumer services.

The event comes as the XRPFi ecosystem seeks to expand its presence in academic and developer communities.

The competition is divided into three tracks: cross-chain finance and real-world assets, interoperable dApps and infrastructure, and consumer-facing applications.

Workshops led by Flare engineers will cover topics such as programmable liquidity, smart accounts, and cross-chain account abstraction.

"The XRPL stands out for speed, liquidity, and its enterprise-grade infrastructure. Integrating Flare brings true composability," said Odelia Torteman, Director of Corporate Adoption at XRPL Commons.

Max Luck, Head of Growth at Flare, added that the Harvard event would "forge a direct loop between the XRPL and Flare infrastructure, bringing economic utility and developer adoption."

The hackathon builds on Flare's partnership with EasyA, a Web3 education app that has been running a #60DaysOfFlare developer campaign.

Organizers said the initiative has already created a pipeline of developers familiar with Flare's technologies, including decentralized oracles and FAssets.

This marks the latest step in XRP's broader push to integrate with universities, regulators, and developers, part of an effort to frame the ledger as both an enterprise-grade settlement system and a foundation for DeFi growth.

