The 'Intelligent Investor' Is Dead, Expert Proclaims: 'Bitcoin Will Win' In Times Of 'Ideological Investors'

The long-standing framework of value investing championed by Benjamin Graham no longer applies in today's markets, according to Jeff Park, Chief Investment Officer at ProCap BTC.

What Happened: In a post published on Tuesday, Park argued that investors must now navigate a landscape shaped less by financial models and more by ideology, geopolitics, artificial intelligence and culture.

Park described the traditional Graham-inspired approach as "Newtonian investing," built on tools such as discounted cash flow, WACC, and CAPM, which assumed stability under the Washington Consensus of open trade, deregulation, and fiscal restraint.

"That foundation has now eroded," he wrote, pointing to the rise of the Beijing Consensus and a shift toward state-led, sovereignty-first economic models.

He contended that market drivers have fundamentally changed: sanctions, tariffs, and executive orders now determine sector valuations more than free market supply and demand.

"Anomalies are no longer exceptions. They are the environment," Park said.

Why It MattersL Artificial intelligence and cultural conflicts further reinforce this transition.

AI, he argued, represents not only a technological revolution but an ideological battleground, determining how capital will be deployed and societies organized.

Culture, too, has become a decisive axis, with corporate missteps on identity and values directly influencing capital flows.

"The culture war is no longer peripheral: it is a form of capital war," Park wrote.

Park termed this new paradigm the "Age of the Ideological Investor," where capital allocation is defined by political forces, technological disruption, and cultural resonance rather than traditional yield-driven frameworks.

"To invest effectively today is to recognize that capital allocation is shaped as much by ideology as by economics," he said.

He framed Bitcoin BTC/USD as the ultimate expression of this shift: sovereignless, AI-agnostic, and community-owned.

"Bitcoin is deep value," Park wrote, adding: "The future belongs to the Ideological Investor… This is why Bitcoin will win. Because in the end, Bitcoin is value."

