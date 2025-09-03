Bitcoin Breaks $111,000 As XRP, Dogecoin Outperform ETH

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $111,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,640.45 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,375.33 Solana SOL/USD $210.68 XRP XRP/USD $2.85 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2167 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001241

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 109,129 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.94 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $332.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $135.4 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin reclaiming $111,000 marks its first key test of strength. Holding the level would signal early recovery, while a move above $120,000 would confirm a return of strong bullish momentum. The focus remains on progressing step by step, he added.

Rekt Capital observed that BTC has closed a daily candle above its multi-week downtrend, signaling a potential breakout. He explained that any retests of the trendline now serve as confirmation of the breakout's strength.

For Ethereum, Jelle highlighted that it has broken out of an 18-month bullish megaphone pattern and successfully retested it, pointing to strong continuation and potential for price discovery.

Michael van de Poppe added ETH sits at a key decision point: a break above the 20-week EMA could drive a push toward all-time highs, while rejection would make sub-$4,000 an attractive buy zone.

Javon Marks stated the token remains on track with his $4.80 target as long as it holds the $2.47 support, suggesting room for another 66% upside.

Lark Davis called Solana one of the strongest trades in crypto currently. He pointed to its ascending support line, aligned with the 200 4-hour EMA near $190, as a prime accumulation zone, while strong volumes indicate sustained momentum.

Dogecoin may be setting up for a major move.

Trader Tardigrade noted that Bollinger Bands on DOGE's daily chart are tightening, with Band Width dropping to recent lows — the same condition seen before its last major pump, hinting at a potential volatility-driven breakout.

