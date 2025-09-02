XRP Hovers Below $3: When Is The Big Breakout Coming?

XRP XRP/USD is holding key support levels amid fresh ETF filings, heavy whale activity and growing optimism over regulatory approval.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.77 $165 billion -4.7% Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,006.91 $2.17 trillion -1% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,293.12 $518.09 billion -4.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP has triggered back-to-back TD Sequential buy signals, pointing to a potential rebound.

He mapped out a bullish roadmap: hold $2.70, reclaim $2.90, and open the path toward $3.70.

CrediBULL Crypto noted that while XRP needs community momentum, the bigger catalyst could come from a Bitcoin reversal.

Analyst Cryptoinsightuk added that XRP has already flushed liquidity below support, putting it structurally ahead of peers like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

Statistics: Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP from escrow across three transactions: 500M XRP ($1.4 billion), 300 million XRP ($830.2 million), and 200 million XRP ($553 million).

Additionally, Whale Alert tracked massive transfers between wallets, including 236.98 million, 230.8 million, and 257.1 million XRP in separate moves.

Community News: Amplify Investments has filed with the SEC for the first XRP-based "option income" ETF, designed to generate returns via a covered call strategy while holding at least 80% XRP-linked instruments.

The other 20% would be invested in U.S. liquidity and risk management treasuries, cash, or equivalents.

Amplify intends to list it on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

ETF specialist Nate Geraci emphasized that while Polymarket odds stand at 87% for XRP ETF approval in 2025, he personally believes it's closer to 100%.

Image: Shutterstock