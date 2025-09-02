Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Go Sideways (Again): Will They Ever See Another Bull Run?

- Dogecoin’s $0.208 support remains key as Elon Musk’s lawyer is set to chair a $200 million DOGE Treasury firm.
- Shiba Inu is showing a bullish divergence pattern despite a sharp decline in daily transactions.
- Get a Year of Fast, Actionable Trade Alerts for 60% Off This Labor Day
Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are holding ground despite broader market volatility, trading in tight ranges over the past week.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2115
|$31.9 billion
|+0.5%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001226
|$7.2 billion
|+0.7%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.059607
|$4.03 billion
|-3.6%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks highlighted that Shiba Inu has confirmed a bullish MACD divergence, signaling the potential for a major upside reversal.
He projects a move of up to 163% toward $0.00003 in the short term, with the broader breakout structure pointing to gains as high as 570% near $0.000081.
On Dogecoin, chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that DOGE has successfully defended its $0.208 support level five times, calling it a crucial pivot for the meme coin's next move.
Statistics: Shibarium activity has dropped sharply, with daily transactions breaking below 1 million since Aug. 26. Current volume sits at just 16.67K, according to Shibariumscan.
Dogecoin trading volume rose about 6% in a day, while open interest has consistently held the $3 billion level since early August, Coinglass data shows.
Community News: In a major development, Alex Spiro, Elon Musk's longtime lawyer, is set to chair a new Dogecoin Treasury company backed by the House of Doge.
The firm is reportedly seeking to raise at least $200 million through a public offering. While launch details remain unclear, sources suggest the initiative could mark Dogecoin's entry into mainstream finance.
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.