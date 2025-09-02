Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Go Sideways (Again): Will They Ever See Another Bull Run?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are holding ground despite broader market volatility, trading in tight ranges over the past week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2115 $31.9 billion +0.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001226 $7.2 billion +0.7% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 9607 $4.03 billion -3.6%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks highlighted that Shiba Inu has confirmed a bullish MACD divergence, signaling the potential for a major upside reversal.

He projects a move of up to 163% toward $0.00003 in the short term, with the broader breakout structure pointing to gains as high as 570% near $0.000081.

On Dogecoin, chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that DOGE has successfully defended its $0.208 support level five times, calling it a crucial pivot for the meme coin's next move.

Statistics: Shibarium activity has dropped sharply, with daily transactions breaking below 1 million since Aug. 26. Current volume sits at just 16.67K, according to Shibariumscan.

Dogecoin trading volume rose about 6% in a day, while open interest has consistently held the $3 billion level since early August, Coinglass data shows.

Community News: In a major development, Alex Spiro, Elon Musk's longtime lawyer, is set to chair a new Dogecoin Treasury company backed by the House of Doge.

The firm is reportedly seeking to raise at least $200 million through a public offering. While launch details remain unclear, sources suggest the initiative could mark Dogecoin's entry into mainstream finance.

