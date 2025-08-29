Eric Trump Says 'There Is No Question' Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, told a packed audience at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong that global adoption of Bitcoin BTC/USD is accelerating across governments, corporations and powerful families.

What Happened: "You've got nation states that are buying the hell out of Bitcoin. You've got Fortune 500 companies that are buying the hell out of Bitcoin," Trump said during a fireside chat with event organizer David Bailey.

"You've got the biggest families, you've got the biggest companies on earth that believe in this digital store of value. Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin."

He added that this conviction underpins his prediction that Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million.

"I've always said that I really believe in the next several years Bitcoin hits a million dollars. There's no question Bitcoin hits a million dollars," Trump told the crowd.

Why It Matters: Trump described how conversations in Asia reinforce the early stage of adoption.

"I had breakfast this morning with a couple of the most powerful people in the region, in the hospitality space, and you're literally sitting there trying to explain to them what digital currency is," he said. "You realize how early we all are to this race, and how big of a benefit that is."

Responding to common concerns that it may be too late to enter the market, Trump was emphatic.

"I hear from people all the time, should I get into cryptocurrency? Did I miss it? Am I too late? And I literally start laughing at them," he said. "We haven't even scratched the surface of what Bitcoin is going to be. We haven't even scratched the surface of what digital assets are going to be."

He concluded with advice for long-term holders: "This is the time to buy. Volatility is your friend. Buy right now. Shut your eyes. Hold it for the next five years."

