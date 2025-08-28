Chainlink crypto
August 28, 2025

Chainlink To Deliver US Commerce Department Economic Data On-Chain For Smart Contract Use

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Chainlink LINK/USD on Friday announced a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce to deliver official macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) directly on-chain, enabling smart contracts and decentralized applications to integrate trusted government statistics such as GDP and inflation data.

What Happened: The new Chainlink Data Feeds will distribute six BEA metrics, including real GDP levels, quarter-over-quarter GDP growth rates, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers.

These datasets are now available across ten blockchains, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Arbitrum ARB/USD, Base, Avalanche AVAX/USD, and Optimism OP/USD, with support for more networks expected.

According to Chainlink, access to government data on-chain will allow developers and financial institutions to design products like automated trading strategies, tokenized asset issuance, real-time prediction markets, and DeFi risk management models based on verified macroeconomic trends.

Why It Matters: The partnership follows a series of engagements between Chainlink and U.S. policymakers.

The company has advised regulators on compliance frameworks, met with the SEC Crypto Task Force, and participated in discussions around stablecoin legislation.

A White House report this year also highlighted Chainlink's oracle infrastructure as critical to powering digital assets and tokenized funds.

Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, said the initiative demonstrates a significant step by the government toward blockchain adoption.

"This decision to use blockchains for data transparency from the US Government is clear proof of its commitment to being the global leader in blockchain technology adoption," he said.

Chainlink said the data will be updated monthly or quarterly depending on the metric, ensuring accuracy for both institutional and decentralized applications. Developers can begin integrating these feeds immediately using Chainlink's documentation.

