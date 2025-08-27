Institutions Hold $1.72 Billion In Solana, Strategic Reserve Data Reveals

The Strategic SOL Reserve has released data showing that 13 entities, including public companies and corporate treasuries, collectively hold 8.277 million Solana SOL/USD, equivalent to $1.72 billion at a current price of $208.15 per SOL.

This represents 1.44% of Solana's total supply, highlighting significant institutional interest in the cryptocurrency.

Among these holdings, 585,059 SOL, valued at $104.1 million, have been staked, yielding an average return of 6.86%.

The reserve's dashboard details the breakdown of these holdings, with top entities including Sharps Technology Inc. STSS, holding 3.4 million SOL, and Upexi Inc. UPXI, with 2 million SOL.

Other notable participants include DeFi Development Corp DFDV with 1.42 million SOL and Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH with 1.083 million SOL.

These figures reflect a combined staking reserve that has grown steadily, reaching 8.3 million SOL as of Aug. 27.

Staked SOL has shown a consistent upward trend over the past week, with holdings increasing from 7.7 million SOL on August 20 to 8.3 million SOL by Aug. 27.

This growth underscores the active management of these reserves, with 13 entities contributing to a combined staking pool that represents 0.102% of the total supply.

The data, updated in real-time, provides a comprehensive view of institutional SOL allocations.

Individual entity performances vary, with Upexi Inc. reporting a 15.3% increase in USD value to $416.3 million, while DeFi Development Corp saw a 5.2% rise to $295.6 million.

Sharps Technology Inc. maintains a stable valuation of $445.4 million with no change in the last 30 days.

These figures are based on live data from the Strategic SOL Reserve's platform.

The reserve's tracking includes detailed metrics such as market cap, stock price, Solana traditional market cap (MNAV), and the percentage of supply held by each entity.

For instance, Sharps Technology holds 0.0224% of the total supply, while Upexi Inc. accounts for 0.366868%.

Staking activities have contributed to a combined reserve value of $104.1 million, with a yield of 6.86%, indicating a strategic approach to generating returns.

The entities involved range from healthcare and investment firms to biotechnology and public companies, showcasing diverse sectoral interest in Solana.

The Strategic SOL Reserve's platform also provides a gallery and analytics section, allowing users to explore holdings and trends.

This aggregation of institutional SOL holdings marks a significant development in Solana's adoption, with the reserve serving as a key resource for tracking these investments.

The data points toward the growing role of staking in enhancing the network's stability and yield potential.

Image: Shutterstock