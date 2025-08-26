Bitcoin Recovers Amid Trump's Potential Fed Majority; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Gain; Analyst Expects ETH To Consolidate In This Range

Leading cryptocurrencies rebounded Tuesday amid increased expectations of a rate cut following Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s removal and President Donald Trump getting a potential majority on the central bank’s board.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.33% $111,266.47 Ethereum ETH/USD

+4.11% $4,559.95 XRP XRP/USD +4.09% $2.99 Solana SOL/USD +3.68% $194.69 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +3.32% $0.2168

Cryptos Stage A Comeback

Bitcoin made a sharp recovery past $112,000 late evening, recouping some of Monday’s losses. Ethereum also reclaimed $4,600, easing around $4,550 as of this writing.

Bitcoin's market share fell further to 57.5%, while Ethereum's dominance rose to 14.3%, its highest since early November of last year.

About $280 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with nearly equal amounts of longs and shorts wiped out.

However, a tumble to $180,000 could erode more than $620 million in Bitcoin long positions.

Bitcoin's open interest dipped 0.20% over the last 24 hours. Typically, a drop in open interest, coming alongside a price rise, is associated with short covering i.e., when short positions traders close their positions.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET) Cronos (CRO) +28.24% $0.1987 Story (IP)

+12.86% $6.18 Hyperliquid (HYPE) +12.38% $48.35





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.86 trillion, increasing by 2.64% in the last 24 hours.

Fed Rate Cut Hopes Spike After Cook’s Ouster

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Monday's sell-offs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.60 points, or 0.30%, to end at 45,418.07. The S&P 500 gained 0.41% at 6,465.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.44% to end the day at 21,544.27.

Investors parsed Trump's removal of Federal Reserve Governor Cook, a move that could potentially hand him a majority on the board.

The odds that the central bank cuts interest rates in the September meeting rose from 83% to 87% over the last 24 hours, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Downside Risk For Bitcoin?

Widely followed cryptocurrency commentator and trader Ali Martinez noticed a “death cross” on Bitcoin’s weekly Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, a pattern historically linked to downside risk.

Death Cross happens when a short-term moving average, typically the 50-day moving average, crosses below a longer-term moving average, typically the 200-day moving average.

Another well-known analyst, going by the pseudonym Wolf, predicted Ethereum's consolidation between $4,000-$5,000 for "nearly a quarter" before the next leg higher.

Photo Courtesy: Travis Wolfe on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: