Bitcoin Is 'A Hedge Against All Of Bad Governance', Tim Draper Says
August 26, 2025 10:28 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Is 'A Hedge Against All Of Bad Governance', Tim Draper Says

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Venture capitalist Tim Draper, founder and managing director of Draper & Associates, on Monday said that Bitcoin BTC/USD is “a hedge against all of bad governance.”

Draper told CNBC that “Bitcoin is your alternative that allows you to deal with the major changes that are happening in government policies over time.”

Draper, an early investor in companies including Tesla, SpaceX, Skype, Coinbase and Robinhood, has long been one of Bitcoin's most vocal advocates.

He reiterated his view that government intervention, regardless of political party, erodes free markets.

"Government spending just keeps going up. It doesn't matter whether it's Republican or Democrat in there," he said.

He contrasted Bitcoin with traditional stores of value.

Also Read: Tokenized Equities In The Crosshairs Of Global Stock Exchanges: What Happened?

"Unless you want to hold gold, which is like holding onto shells or…being prehistoric in your thinking," Draper noted, underscoring his belief that Bitcoin offers a modern alternative to fiat currencies and commodities.

Draper also argued that Bitcoin's dominance within the broader cryptocurrency market is strengthening.

"With the first boom, they had 40 percent market share. With the next boom, they had 50 percent market share. And now market share is running around 61 percent, 62 percent," he said.

Why It Matters: According to Draper, Bitcoin's growing network effect mirrors how Microsoft became the dominant computing platform.

"All of these smaller cryptocurrencies are experimenting and doing interesting things, and all the great engineers are porting those to Bitcoin," he said. "There is a gravitational pull toward Bitcoin."

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$110315.000.17%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved