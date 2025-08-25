Bitcoin Slips To $111,000, XRP Dips Under $3 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Defend Key Levels On Macro Jitters

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday, despite Ethereum making a new all-time high on Sunday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,217.31 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,588.97 Solana SOL/USD $196.37 XRP XRP/USD $2.93 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2189 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001238

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 166,734 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $839.78 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $23.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $341.2 million.

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa flagged Bitcoin's struggle to hold its range, warning that a breakdown of the range low on higher timeframes would prompt him to exit all trades.

More Crypto Online said Bitcoin broke below Friday's low during the recent sell-off, with no clear recovery yet.

Prices bounced but are already retesting lows, leaving the New York session pivotal for whether a B-wave rally can take shape.

Resistance stands at $116,022–$121,388, though BTC remains in a broader correction.

Pentoshi sees Solana finding short-term relief after weeks of pressure, likely moving toward ~$250, though he doubts new highs versus Ethereum this cycle.

CrediBULL Crypto pegged XRP's next target between $3.60–$4 at range highs, planning to take profits on scalp/swing longs there, while holding spot until double-digit levels.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez forecasted one last dip before meme coins see a breakout.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Ethereum's breakout through major resistance, noting a bullish megaphone pattern pointing to a $10,000 target.

