Bitcoin Slips To $111,000, XRP Dips Under $3 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Defend Key Levels On Macro Jitters

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 3.1% at $3.84 trillion.
- Traders flag Bitcoin’s weak range-bound action, while Dogecoin may dip before a potential bounce.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday, despite Ethereum making a new all-time high on Sunday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$111,217.31
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,588.97
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$196.37
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.93
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2189
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001238
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 166,734 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $839.78 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $23.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $341.2 million.
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa flagged Bitcoin's struggle to hold its range, warning that a breakdown of the range low on higher timeframes would prompt him to exit all trades.
More Crypto Online said Bitcoin broke below Friday's low during the recent sell-off, with no clear recovery yet.
Prices bounced but are already retesting lows, leaving the New York session pivotal for whether a B-wave rally can take shape.
Resistance stands at $116,022–$121,388, though BTC remains in a broader correction.
Pentoshi sees Solana finding short-term relief after weeks of pressure, likely moving toward ~$250, though he doubts new highs versus Ethereum this cycle.
CrediBULL Crypto pegged XRP's next target between $3.60–$4 at range highs, planning to take profits on scalp/swing longs there, while holding spot until double-digit levels.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez forecasted one last dip before meme coins see a breakout.
Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Ethereum's breakout through major resistance, noting a bullish megaphone pattern pointing to a $10,000 target.
