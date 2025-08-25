Bitcoin price falls
August 25, 2025 8:40 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Slips To $111,000, XRP Dips Under $3 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Defend Key Levels On Macro Jitters

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday, despite Ethereum making a new all-time high on Sunday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$111,217.31
EthereumETH/USD$4,588.97
SolanaSOL/USD$196.37
XRPXRP/USD$2.93
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2189
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001238

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 166,734 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $839.78 million.      
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $23.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $341.2 million. 

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa flagged Bitcoin's struggle to hold its range, warning that a breakdown of the range low on higher timeframes would prompt him to exit all trades.

More Crypto Online said Bitcoin broke below Friday's low during the recent sell-off, with no clear recovery yet.

Prices bounced but are already retesting lows, leaving the New York session pivotal for whether a B-wave rally can take shape.

Resistance stands at $116,022–$121,388, though BTC remains in a broader correction.

Pentoshi sees Solana finding short-term relief after weeks of pressure, likely moving toward ~$250, though he doubts new highs versus Ethereum this cycle.

CrediBULL Crypto pegged XRP's next target between $3.60–$4 at range highs, planning to take profits on scalp/swing longs there, while holding spot until double-digit levels.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez forecasted one last dip before meme coins see a breakout.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Ethereum's breakout through major resistance, noting a bullish megaphone pattern pointing to a $10,000 target.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111516.00-1.73%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2198-5.19%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4632.45-3.08%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000012-4.24%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$197.27-4.23%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.96-2.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved