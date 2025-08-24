A GameStop customer has struck gold, discovering a Bitcoin BTC/USD worth approximately $115,000 in a $13 pack of Cardsmith’s Currency trading cards.

What Happened: The collector, based in Arizona, found a 1 BTC card in a pack of Cardsmith’s Currency trading cards purchased from GameStop. The card includes a redemption code that enables the owner to claim a full Bitcoin, currently valued at just under $115,000.

The anonymous collector was taken aback by the discovery, stating to the card manufacturer, “I didn't think it was a serious possibility.”

Cardsmith’s Currency series cards include redemption cards for a variety of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. The highest value redemption offerings are for 1 BTC or 1 ETH.

As reported by Decrypt, these currency-themed card packs can be bought for as little as $13.25 each, depending on the size of the pack bundle. The chance of pulling a crypto redemption is 1:192, which equates to a gain of over 865,000% based on the current Bitcoin price.

Also Read: Bitcoin Thief Who Stole Nearly $5 Million And Was Photographed In Cash-Filled Bathtub Gets 4 Years In Prison

In the past year, at least three full Bitcoin redemptions have been reported from Cardsmith’s cards, found in $33 and $50 packs. This is not the first time such a significant win has occurred.

Despite being entitled to the full Bitcoin, the latest winner has chosen to retain only 0.5 BTC. This decision honors a pledge they made on Reddit before finding the card, promising to donate half of the after-tax value of any discovered crypto to charity.

Although Cardsmith’s Series 4 Currency cards are currently sold out online, the company’s recent SPACE Series still has unredeemed full Bitcoin cards.

These packs are available for as low as $13.75 on the company’s online store. However, the odds of finding a crypto redemption card remain low, with only 1 in every 192 packs expected to contain one.

Image: Shutterstock