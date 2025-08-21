Bitget Expands Access To AI Agent-Assisted Trading With Public Launch Of GetAgent

Bitget on Thursday rolled out its AI-powered trading assistant, GetAgent, to all users, marking a wider push for AI-driven tools in cryptocurrency markets.

What Happened: First introduced in July through an invite-only release, GetAgent combines artificial intelligence with live market data to generate strategies, provide insights, and execute trades through a conversational interface.

The tool had attracted a waitlist of more than 25,000 users before today's public launch.

The platform offers three membership tiers.

The Free plan provides analysis of the top 50 tokens and futures strategies. The Plus plan includes personalized strategy generation and up to ten daily questions.

The Ultra plan, designed for active and professional traders, provides up to fifty daily questions, early feature access, and priority support.

Bitget said the system integrates more than 50 professional-grade tools, including market insights, on-chain activity, and sentiment data, with the goal of simplifying trading through plain-language prompts.

The assistant adapts over time to each user's trading style, delivering tailored alerts and portfolio automation.

"AI is changing the trading game, and GetAgent is our way of making that power accessible to everyone," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

To encourage adoption, Bitget launched a campaign offering free Plus memberships to users who share their experiences with the assistant.

The exchange added that upcoming upgrades would expand integrations, asset coverage, and customization options.

What’s Next: GetAgent is part of a broader set of AI initiatives at Bitget, which also includes Bitget Seed, a platform for identifying early-stage Web3 projects.

The exchange said both products reflect efforts to merge AI with trading infrastructure as digital assets evolve.

Image: Shutterstock