Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Pullback But Traders Call It 'Just A Breather'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower early Friday morning, extending their downtrend after inflation data released on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,996.80 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,641.03 Solana SOL/USD $194.91 XRP XRP/USD $3.10 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2308 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001299

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 6% and grew 1.9%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 9.4% and dropped 1.5%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 195,979 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $ $941.23 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $230.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $639.6 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CW pointed to a large Bitcoin buy wall near $117,000, which he expects to act as strong support.

Degen Hardy described the current pullback as "just taking a breather" after BTC's new high, noting it remains within range.

On the other hand, Jelle observed a rebound after a partial CME gap fill, saying a move back above $120,000 could shift attention away from PPI data and lift prices higher, until then, altcoins are likely to lead.

For Ethereum, Daan Crypto Trades highlighted its proximity to the 2021 ATH after breaking out of the $2,800–$4,000 range last week. Levels above $4,000–$4,100 are considered bullish as long as the broader uptrend holds.

Dark Defender said XRP's ABC correction is nearly complete, with upside targets at $3.33, $4.36, $5.85, and $10.47, while support lies at $3.00, $2.85, and $2.64.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez forecast a final "buy-the-dip" opportunity before aiming for $360.

AltcoinGordon noted Dogecoin's consolidation phase could precede a strong breakout, expecting it to be among the first major coins to see retail-driven surges.

