Ethereum's ETH/USD next moonshot might be brewing — and it's not coming from a meme coin army, but from Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc's BMNR boardroom.

The Cathie Wood, Peter Thiel and Tom Lee backed crypto infrastructure company is reportedly planning to raise a staggering $20 billion for one purpose: to buy ETH.

Track ETH price swings here.

That's double the scale of the last big corporate buying spree, which sent prices from $2,000 to $4,500, noted an X user. And if history rhymes, this time the jump could be seismic — with $15,000 ETH whispered as "programmed."

Read Also: Congressman Joins Cathie Wood, Peter Thiel In Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion Ethereum Treasury—Then Cashes Out

History Says Big Buys Move Markets

In crypto's short but volatile history, corporate treasuries piling into ETH have tended to fuel price increases. The last time $10 billion worth of ETH was snapped up, the market nearly doubled in value within months. The reasoning is simple: when a player with deep pockets takes that much ETH off the open market, scarcity and FOMO do the rest.

The $20B Factor

Doubling the buying power changes the game. Bitmine's $20 billion plan could drain available liquidity far faster than retail investors or even most funds can react. That could mean aggressive upward price pressure — especially if the move sparks a broader institutional rush into Ethereum.

But traders and investors should keep in mind that the same factors that can propel ETH toward $15,000 can also magnify volatility.

Beyond The Price Target

While the $15,000 number makes headlines, the real significance may be in what this says about Ethereum's place in institutional strategy. If Bitmine pulls this off, it signals a new era where corporate balance sheets treat ETH not just as a speculative asset, but as a core holding — potentially alongside Bitcoin, real estate, and equities.

Whether or not ETH rockets to $15,000, a $20 billion single-entity buy is an undeniable statement of conviction. In crypto, sentiment is as important as code — and Bitmine's blitz could be the bullish spark the market has been waiting for.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock