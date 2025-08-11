August 11, 2025 2:34 PM 1 min read

Dogecoin Jumps 12% In A Week: What Is Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD has climbed 12% in the past week as whale accumulation intensifies, prompting bullish calls from top traders.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2305 $34.7 billion+11.7% 
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001322 $7.8 billion+6.6% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001164 $4.9 billion+9.1% 

Trader Notes: BitlockWallet developer Khabib has opened a large, low-leverage long position during the current retest, advising traders to keep enough margin to withstand deeper dips.

He plans to hold through potential volatility, expecting the broader bull market to drive prices higher.

Crypto Chart analyst Ali Martinez notes that clearing the $0.36 level on the UTXO Realized Price Distribution could open the path toward $0.70.

Crypto Bully expects a bounce from the $0.21 demand zone after a brief drop below the EMA20, which could set the stage for new yearly highs. He plans to reassess depending on how price reacts at that level.

Statistics: CoinDesk reports Dogecoin whales having accumulated over 1 billion DOGE, worth roughly $200 million, in recent sessions. This points to strategic positioning by large holders.

Data from Bitinfocharts also shows growth among smaller holders:

  • Wallets holding 0–0.1 DOGE rose from 2.81 million to 2.86 million.
  • Wallets with 10–100 DOGE increased from 1.04 million to 1.048 million.
  • Wallets with 1,000–10,000 DOGE grew from 600,602 to 601,552.
