More Young Traders Are Turning To AI When Crypto Gets Chaotic, Survey Says

Crypto trading moves fast. Prices fluctuate, news breaks constantly, and emotions can take over in an instant. For younger traders just trying to stay on top of it all, it can feel overwhelming. That's where AI is starting to play a bigger role, helping Gen Z stay focused when the market gets messy.

A new report from MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange, found that most Gen Z traders are now using AI bots to help them make trading decisions. These bots aren't doing all the work, but they're helping out during the stressful parts, especially when prices swing suddenly or things feel uncertain. Instead of trying to figure everything out on the fly, traders can set up bots with guardrails, such as stop-losses or profit targets, and then let them run while they watch from the sidelines.

Gen Z isn't using these tools nonstop. They're turning them on when things get chaotic, then switching them off when things calm down. That's a big part of the appeal. AI helps remove some of the emotion from trading. People panic less, make fewer rash choices, and stick more closely to a plan.

There's also a generational shift happening. Millennials tend to rely on more traditional methods, such as chart patterns and technical indicators. Gen Z prefers tools that are more interactive and flexible. They're used to tech doing a lot of the heavy lifting, and AI fits right into that mindset.

Looking ahead, MEXC expects AI tools to take on even more significant roles. Things like balancing portfolios, tracking taxes, and managing risk could all get automated in the next few years. But there are still some concerns. AI isn't perfect. Bad data or unclear decision-making can still trip people up. Even so, for many Gen Z traders, AI is quickly becoming an integral part of their routine.

