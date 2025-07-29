Dogecoin Drops 15% In 1 Week: Why Do Whales Keep Buying The Dip?

- Whales have accumulated 130 million DOGE in just 24 hours, pushing RSI into oversold territory.
- A 100 million DOGE token unlock from July 28 to Aug 4 is scheduled.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD has slumped 15% over the past seven days, but that hasn't stopped large holders from scooping up tokens at discounted levels. Despite short-term weakness, long-term bullish sentiment appears intact.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2276
|$34.2 billion
|-14.7%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001334
|$7.9 billion
|-11.9%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001182
|$4.97 billion
|-14.9%
Trader Notes: Crypto Bully notes that after booking a 25% gain in the previous rally, Dogecoin failed to hold its range highs and slid back inside the trading range.
He now expects a move toward the range midpoint or lows, with the demand zone near the previous breakout eyed for potential re-entry.
Trader Tardigrade points out that DOGE has dropped nearly 10% in the last 17 hours, pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory.
This opens the door for either a support-driven bounce or sideways consolidation, though further confirmation is needed before a clear reversal can be confirmed.
Statistics: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reports that whales bought 130 million DOGE in a single day, suggesting confidence in future price appreciation.
Bitinfocharts data shows an uptick in wallet addresses holding between 0 and 1 DOGE, hinting at renewed retail interest.
Community News: Wu Blockchain reports a large 95.5 million DOGE unlock, valued at nearly $23 million, is scheduled between July 28 and Aug. 4.
This cliff unlock could exert short-term selling pressure, accounting for 0.06% of DOGE’s circulating supply.
Despite the potential dilution, DOGE remains resilient thanks to its high liquidity and consistent trading activity.
