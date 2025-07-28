Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways After US-EU Trade Deal

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday morning after a strong weekend that saw Ethereum tapping the $3,900 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,799.41 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,878.27 Solana SOL/USD $191.91 XRP XRP/USD $3.24 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2410 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001408

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.6% and grew 51.9%, respectively. Daily active addresses were down 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 93,881 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $248.12 million.

SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $130.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $452.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader IncomeSharks notes that Bitcoin is "poised for a strong breakout," with two likely outcomes: A vertical rally to $125,000 could unfold as early as August or healthy reset to $112,000 before new highs.

Supporting this, Glassnode data shows BTC is forming solid support between $110,000 and $117,000, with consistent accumulation on both dips and higher levels—creating a bullish staircase-like rise in the cost basis.

AshCrypto draws a parallel between BTC's four failed attempts to break $12,000–$14,000 before a 350% rally and ETH's fourth test of the $4,000–$4,200 zone. If the pattern holds, Ethereum could be on the verge of its own parabolic rise.

Trader Cyclop agrees, noting ETH is denying lower entry opportunities, a hallmark of accumulation ahead of a breakout. He sees ETH moving from $4,100 to $4,800 in a vertical move.

