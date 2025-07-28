Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways After US-EU Trade Deal

- Global crypto market cap edges up 0.7% to $3.93 trillion
- Trader outlines $112,000 worst-case and $125,000 best-case scenarios for Bitcoin in August, while ETH eyes a breakout toward $4,100.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday morning after a strong weekend that saw Ethereum tapping the $3,900 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,799.41
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,878.27
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$191.91
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.24
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2410
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001408
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.6% and grew 51.9%, respectively. Daily active addresses were down 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 93,881 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $248.12 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $130.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $452.7 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader IncomeSharks notes that Bitcoin is "poised for a strong breakout," with two likely outcomes: A vertical rally to $125,000 could unfold as early as August or healthy reset to $112,000 before new highs.
Supporting this, Glassnode data shows BTC is forming solid support between $110,000 and $117,000, with consistent accumulation on both dips and higher levels—creating a bullish staircase-like rise in the cost basis.
AshCrypto draws a parallel between BTC's four failed attempts to break $12,000–$14,000 before a 350% rally and ETH's fourth test of the $4,000–$4,200 zone. If the pattern holds, Ethereum could be on the verge of its own parabolic rise.
Trader Cyclop agrees, noting ETH is denying lower entry opportunities, a hallmark of accumulation ahead of a breakout. He sees ETH moving from $4,100 to $4,800 in a vertical move.
