Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways After US-EU Trade Deal

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Monday morning after a strong weekend that saw Ethereum tapping the $3,900 mark.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$118,799.41
EthereumETH/USD$3,878.27
SolanaSOL/USD$191.91
XRPXRP/USD$3.24
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2410
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001408

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.6% and grew 51.9%, respectively. Daily active addresses were down 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 93,881 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $248.12 million. 
  • SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $130.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $452.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader IncomeSharks notes that Bitcoin is "poised for a strong breakout," with two likely outcomes: A vertical rally to $125,000 could unfold as early as August or healthy reset to $112,000 before new highs.

Supporting this, Glassnode data shows BTC is forming solid support between $110,000 and $117,000, with consistent accumulation on both dips and higher levels—creating a bullish staircase-like rise in the cost basis.

AshCrypto draws a parallel between BTC's four failed attempts to break $12,000–$14,000 before a 350% rally and ETH's fourth test of the $4,000–$4,200 zone. If the pattern holds, Ethereum could be on the verge of its own parabolic rise.

Trader Cyclop agrees, noting ETH is denying lower entry opportunities, a hallmark of accumulation ahead of a breakout. He sees ETH moving from $4,100 to $4,800 in a vertical move.

$ETH just doesn't give a chance to buy lower.

That's strongest sign of strength you can get.

Looks ready for a parabolic move to $4,100->$4,800 pic.twitter.com/cW4s43AMay

