Is $1M Bitcoin Realistic? Tom Lee Says It May Be Closer Than You Think

Fundstrat's Head of Research Tom Lee on Monday reiterated his long-term bullish view on Bitcoin BTC/USD, saying the asset could surpass $1 million per coin within the next few years.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Lee grounded the projection in the thesis that Bitcoin continues to gain recognition as "digital gold" and should be valued accordingly at approximately 25% of gold's total market capitalization.

"If Bitcoin is digital gold, it should be worth over a million per coin, and it could happen in the next few years," Lee said.

He emphasized that the cryptocurrency market has evolved well beyond speculative trading.

According to Lee, increasing interest from institutional investors and favorable regulatory developments, like the U.S. GENIUS Act, are laying the groundwork for continued adoption.

These conditions, he noted, strengthen Bitcoin's position as a macro asset class.

Lee has consistently argued that Bitcoin is a superior store of value compared to fiat currencies or traditional safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasury.

His firm has made multiple high-profile calls on crypto, often tying price action to broader macro trends and institutional flows.

Why It Matters: Discussing stablecoins, Lee said they represent the "ChatGPT moment" for crypto.

He noted strong demand from both consumers and businesses, citing activity from JPMorgan and Citi entering the stablecoin market.

For those looking to invest in the stablecoin boom, Lee suggested Ethereum remains the best proxy, stating that "over 30% of Ethereum's network fees come from stablecoins."

Ethereum's recent surge, up from $1,700 to over $3,600 in recent months, was also addressed.

Lee noted that Fundstrat's technical team sees $5,000 as a near-term target.

Longer-term, he placed Ethereum's potential valuation between $10,000 and $20,000, especially if stablecoin adoption continues to grow exponentially.

While acknowledging market volatility, Lee encouraged investors to focus on structural growth and fundamentals.

