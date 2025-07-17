July 17, 2025 3:47 PM 3 min read

XRP Smashes All-Time High As Bitcoin Reclaims $119,000 And Dogecoin, Ethereum Continue Climb

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday, with XRP clipping a new all-time high beyond the $3.40 mark.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$119,899.47
EthereumETH/USD$3,448.23
SolanaSOL/USD$175.23
XRPXRP/USD$3.36
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2150
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001428

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 18.2% and daily active addresses falling by 4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 12,730 to 11,451 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 125.9%.
  • Coinglass data reports 142,675 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $478.04 million
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Flare FLR/USD, Curve DAO Token CRV/USD and Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle pointed out that Bitcoin has just confirmed a 3-day bullish MACD cross — a technical pattern that has historically preceded strong upward moves.

Based on prior occurrences, Jelle expects Bitcoin to rally toward the $130,000–$150,000 range.

Crypto Chase emphasized the importance of Bitcoin holding its current support zone (dubbed "the box") to preserve local bullish momentum.

He noted he's still holding half of a long position entered at $111,000, after taking profits at $119,700. Chase isn't planning further trades until a clear setup emerges.

Daan Crypto Trades added a macro perspective: while Bitcoin has delivered modest returns in June and July, the months of August and September tend to be choppy and illiquid.

August has historically posted only +1.75% average gains, with frequent sharp drops during this period.

However, these corrections often set the stage for October — Bitcoin's strongest month.

He also noted that late-summer boredom or Bitcoin stagnation can lead to sector-specific rallies (e.g., meme coins, AI tokens) as traders rotate into more volatile plays.

