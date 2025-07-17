XRP Smashes All-Time High As Bitcoin Reclaims $119,000 And Dogecoin, Ethereum Continue Climb

- Global crypto market cap is up 0.8% to $3.85 trillion.
- Mixed trader sentiment: one sees a weak August for Bitcoin, another stresses the importance of BTC holding current support.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday, with XRP clipping a new all-time high beyond the $3.40 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,899.47
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,448.23
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$175.23
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.36
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2150
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001428
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 18.2% and daily active addresses falling by 4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 12,730 to 11,451 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 125.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 142,675 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $478.04 million
- The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Flare FLR/USD, Curve DAO Token CRV/USD and Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD.
Notable Developments:
- $344M And Counting: What Is Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen Planning With His XRP Transfers?
- Is El Salvador Faking Its Bitcoin Growth? IMF Footnote Sparks New Doubts
- GameSquare Shares Tumble On $70 Million Public Offering To Fuel Crypto Strategy
- $1.5 Billion In One Day: Why Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs Are Running Wild
- A Dogecoin Treasury Company? Bit Origin Plans To Raise $500 Million To Do Just That
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle pointed out that Bitcoin has just confirmed a 3-day bullish MACD cross — a technical pattern that has historically preceded strong upward moves.
Based on prior occurrences, Jelle expects Bitcoin to rally toward the $130,000–$150,000 range.
Crypto Chase emphasized the importance of Bitcoin holding its current support zone (dubbed "the box") to preserve local bullish momentum.
He noted he's still holding half of a long position entered at $111,000, after taking profits at $119,700. Chase isn't planning further trades until a clear setup emerges.
Daan Crypto Trades added a macro perspective: while Bitcoin has delivered modest returns in June and July, the months of August and September tend to be choppy and illiquid.
August has historically posted only +1.75% average gains, with frequent sharp drops during this period.
However, these corrections often set the stage for October — Bitcoin's strongest month.
He also noted that late-summer boredom or Bitcoin stagnation can lead to sector-specific rallies (e.g., meme coins, AI tokens) as traders rotate into more volatile plays.
