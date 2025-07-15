'Crypto's Next Billion Users Won't Be On Discord': Venga CEO Says Localization Is Key To Mass Adoption

Barcelona-based crypto startup Venga believes the next billion users won't arrive through Discord or Crypto Twitter, they'll onboard through crypto products that speak their language, reflect their local values and simplify the experience of navigating blockchain.

"Absolutely — and we're building for exactly that future," said Michael Stroev, CEO of Venga, when asked by Benzinga whether crypto apps were shifting from a global-first to local-first infrastructure.

"The early adopters are already here, but the next billion users aren't living on Discord, Telegram or Crypto Twitter. They're working jobs, raising families, and using tech that speaks their language — both literally and culturally."

His comments come as Venga announced the launch of its mobile crypto app in both Catalan and Spanish, making it the first crypto app to offer full native Catalan support.

The app's localization marks a broader strategic pivot from global generic interfaces to community-specific experiences that are rooted in language, culture, and regional relevance.

Stroev emphasized that localization goes beyond translation.

"Reaching those users means going local: understanding their economic realities, speaking to their values, and removing friction from the entire experience," he said.

"If you live and work in a place like Igualada, you're far more likely to trust your neighbor than Joe Rogan, who’s living across the world — even if you do watch his podcast regularly. That's the shift we're seeing: global technology, delivered through a local lens."

The Venga app, now also available in English, was developed by a team that includes a significant Catalan contingent, with one-third of the team hailing from the region.

Also Read: 99% Of Bitcoin Holders Are In Profit: Is BTC Dipping Because Some Are Cashing Out?

CTO Raul Arribas, himself a native Catalan speaker, described the launch as deeply personal: "As a Catalan myself, I'm very proud of finally providing a top crypto app in our language, so we can navigate crypto in the same language we use with our children and loved ones."

Beyond localization, the company sees Europe's new MiCA regulations as an opportunity rather than a hurdle.

"MiCA is a big step forward for crypto in Europe — and, more importantly, for the people using it," Stroev said, describing how clear regulatory standards and a compliance-first architecture were built into Venga's product from day one.

With nearly 20% of Catalonia's population already engaged with crypto, but with no major crypto services offered in Catalan until now, Venga sees untapped demand.

The app's features include crypto exchange, earn products, named IBANs and upcoming local partnerships focused on education and adoption.

As the app becomes available across Spain, Venga has also been registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with both the Bank of Spain and Poland's Ministry of Finance.

Stroev believes this credibility, combined with a hyper-local focus, will help rebuild trust in crypto after years of user skepticism driven by regulatory gaps and impersonal platforms.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• ‘I Told You So’: Maxine Waters Predicts Massive Fraud If Crypto Bills Pass

Photo: Shutterstock